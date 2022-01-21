ZUM TOKEN Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $450,803.01 and approximately $142.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.00475321 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

