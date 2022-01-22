-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LumiraDx’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LumiraDx will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LumiraDx.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million.

LMDX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on LumiraDx in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LumiraDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMDX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 23,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,660. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25. LumiraDx has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

LumiraDx Company Profile

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

