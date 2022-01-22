-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.99 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CareMax by 400.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 444.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth $82,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMAX traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $6.40. 335,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. CareMax has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.

CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

