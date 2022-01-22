-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Histogen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,018.14% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Histogen in the second quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Histogen by 124.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Histogen by 265.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Histogen stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 758,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,872. Histogen has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

