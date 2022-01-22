-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.02. New Relic reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,512. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 152.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,363,000 after buying an additional 340,054 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth about $20,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth approximately $10,682,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,631.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 150,527 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEWR traded down $5.83 on Friday, hitting $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,198. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.78.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

