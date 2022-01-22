$0.16 EPS Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.43. 1,168,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.79%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

