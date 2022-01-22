$0.16 EPS Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

STAA traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $71.56. 410,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.53. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $70.17 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 155.57 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

