-$0.18 EPS Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Rapid7 reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,282. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $2,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

