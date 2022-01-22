-$0.19 EPS Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.25). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.17). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 158.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million.

APDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

APDN traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

