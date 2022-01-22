$0.22 EPS Expected for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of CYBE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.20. 58,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,415. The firm has a market cap of $266.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $180,060.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 172.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 38.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the third quarter valued at $271,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

