$0.32 EPS Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. Howard Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,524,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,676,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $5,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBMD stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.30. 1,796,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,188. The company has a market cap of $438.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

