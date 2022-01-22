$0.34 EPS Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.48.

Shares of HAL opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 223,730 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

