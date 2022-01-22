$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,883,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $5,173,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 0.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 636.88%.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
