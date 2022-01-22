$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,883,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $5,173,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

