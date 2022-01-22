$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.76. 626,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,273. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

