-$0.62 EPS Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will report ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Humanigen reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of ($4.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($3.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative net margin of 8,202.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.54%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HGEN opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $162.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Think Investments LP raised its holdings in Humanigen by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,605,000 after buying an additional 238,192 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131,426 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

