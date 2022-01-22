$0.63 EPS Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.65. Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

