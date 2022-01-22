$0.74 EPS Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.03. 109,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,818. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

