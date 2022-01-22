$0.94 EPS Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.