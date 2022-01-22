$0.94 EPS Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

