$1.04 EPS Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $612.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

