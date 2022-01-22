$1.04 EPS Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $612.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.