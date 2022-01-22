$1.78 EPS Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.57. CVS Health posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

CVS Health stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

