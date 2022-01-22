10,057 Shares in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,057 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Limbach at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Limbach by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Limbach by 25.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Limbach by 25.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $129.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $33,872.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $150,866 in the last ninety days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limbach Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.