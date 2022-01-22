10,278 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BFLY opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

