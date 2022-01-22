10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Up 7.1%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) was up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.14 and last traded at $96.04. Approximately 87,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,165,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,402 shares of company stock valued at $40,620,200. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,141,000 after purchasing an additional 463,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

