1,148 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after buying an additional 126,597 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.96.

OKTA opened at $188.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $176.38 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

