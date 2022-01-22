118,900 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 118,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.16. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

