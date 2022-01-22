12,266 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $195,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,194.

Shares of RXRX opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

