12,694 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Teradata by 542.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

