138,220 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Bought by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.05% of Range Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RRC opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

