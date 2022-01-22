14,462 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Bought by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,013,000 after buying an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ING Groep by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ING Groep by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after buying an additional 389,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after buying an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

Shares of ING stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

