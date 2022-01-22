150,000 Shares in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.34% of Procept BioRobotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $382,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procept BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

PRCT opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

