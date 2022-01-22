16,000 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $97.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

