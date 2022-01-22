17,999 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Purchased by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 480,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

