1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Shares of SRCE stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,465. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get 1st Source alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 1st Source by 68.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in 1st Source by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 1st Source by 40.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.