$2.40 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post sales of $2.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.80 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $9.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 million to $9.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.79 million, with estimates ranging from $15.14 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in DURECT by 35.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRRX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.16.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

