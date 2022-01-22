214,955 Shares in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 214,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 139.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

HBMD opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $438.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

