215,474 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 215,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,581,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

