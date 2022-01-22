23,508 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after purchasing an additional 627,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,369,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,197,000 after acquiring an additional 122,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after acquiring an additional 424,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after acquiring an additional 291,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.57 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NARI. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $45,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,722 shares of company stock worth $14,604,013. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.