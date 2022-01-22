$25.99 Million in Sales Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will announce $25.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.87 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $107.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $108.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $105.23 million, with estimates ranging from $103.45 million to $107.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,873. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $370.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,461 shares of company stock valued at $180,332. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

