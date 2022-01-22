$262.80 Million in Sales Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post sales of $262.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $266.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.60 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $227.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $969.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $966.40 million to $973.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 291,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,668. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.91. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

