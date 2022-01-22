2,672 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,672 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.51 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

