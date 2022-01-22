$290.10 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post $290.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.69 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 908.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $726.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $695.86 million to $781.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $783.02 million, with estimates ranging from $739.20 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.20.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,485.96 and a beta of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 338,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

