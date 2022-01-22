$301.95 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will post sales of $301.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.00 million and the lowest is $262.04 million. Denbury reported sales of $197.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

DEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 30.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 47.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at about $619,000.

Shares of Denbury stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.43. The company had a trading volume of 739,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,461. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 3.53. Denbury has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.