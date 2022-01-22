30,472 Shares in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.09% of Veritone as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth $649,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veritone by 56.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Veritone by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritone by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,777 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 2,763 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.01.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

