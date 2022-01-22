3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.86). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.84), with a volume of 498,422 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.78) price target on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a current ratio of 19.95. The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 348.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 326.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 5.23 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.