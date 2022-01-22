-$4.90 EPS Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post ($4.90) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.64) and the lowest is ($6.71). argenx reported earnings of ($4.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($8.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.27) to ($7.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($19.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($23.95) to ($16.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.25. The company had a trading volume of 185,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,713. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.24. argenx has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in argenx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in argenx by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in argenx by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

