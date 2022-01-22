$442.50 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post sales of $442.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.00 million and the highest is $469.10 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $452.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $1,640,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 89.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

