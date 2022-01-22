$48.20 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce sales of $48.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $49.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $198.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.10 million to $201.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $198.75 million, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $200.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 43.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $504.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

