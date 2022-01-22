$481.82 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will post $481.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $481.64 million. UniFirst reported sales of $449.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

UniFirst stock opened at $188.58 on Friday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $185.72 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 200,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

