572 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 77.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,455,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $494.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $577.24 and a 200 day moving average of $560.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $380.64 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

