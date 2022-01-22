$64.12 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce $64.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.30 million and the lowest is $63.94 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $65.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $253.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.59 million to $253.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $254.53 million, with estimates ranging from $254.25 million to $254.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,292,000 after purchasing an additional 680,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

